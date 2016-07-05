10 reasons why we'll always be obsessed with Justin Timberlake

Prepare to feel really, really old: It's been a decade since Justin Timberlake released "SexyBack" on July 18, 2006. The hit track was the lead single from JT's second studio album, "FutureSex/LoveSounds," featured guest vocals from Timbaland, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, won a Grammy and is basically, like, one of the best songs EVER. In honor of its 10th anniversary, Wonderwall.com is counting down the top 10 reasons why we'll always love Justin. Keep reading for more...

