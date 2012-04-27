Kirsten Dunst: Life in Pictures

By Chris Gardner

Kirsten Dunst's life and career are nothing short of dynamic. She's a Hollywood darling who has been working since she was 3. Those years of hard work paid off in ways the New Jersey-born Dunst likely never dreamed.

She's amassed an amazing resume and moved effortlessly from big-budget blockbusters to critically acclaimed indies. She's dated some of Tinseltown's hunkiest actors and weathered a few personal storms. Dunst is about to turn 30 on April 30, 2012, and she's eager to start the next chapter of her life, one that already looks promising professionally. As for personally, well, she is primed to partner up and add another role to her stunning resume: mother.

"I can't wait to relive life in a little kid's way," she told Lucky magazine in 2012. "I'm so ready for that lifestyle: Get a little place upstate and have them go to school up there." But before anyone starts packing the U-Haul, let's take a look back at three decades in the life of Kirsten Dunst.