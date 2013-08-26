LeAnn Rimes: Highs & Lows

By Katie Mathewson

From the moment LeAnn Rimes debuted "Blue," the world knew she'd be a force to be reckoned with. In her 20-year career, the singer has sold 37 million albums, had nine Top 10 singles, and won two Grammy Awards. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the country queen -- she's also had more than her fair share of low points in her personal life. In honor of her 31st birthday on Aug. 28, click through to remember LeAnn Rimes' greatest tragedies and triumphs.

Mean Girls

On July 1, 2013, LeAnn attended the Joico Friend Movement Benefit Concert -- an anti-bullying event -- and spoke out about her own experiences with bullies in 6th grade. At 13, LeAnn could already boast a budding career, and it made girls at her school jealous. She recalled, "My principal would put something on the bulletin board if I was in the newspaper ... and there was this clique of girls that did not like it. So, I had my locker egged, I had a girl bring a knife to school the last day of sixth grade and tried to kill me."