Life in Photos: Frances Bean Cobain

By Rebecca Silverstein

Ready to feel old? Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole rocker Courtney Love, turns 20 on August 18. And what a rocky road it's been! Take a look back at Frances' life thus far.

Frances was born in Los Angeles on August 18, 1992. She was named after Frances McKee, the guitarist for The Vaselines, and "Bean" because Kurt thought she looked like a kidney bean on Courtney's ultrasound. Her godparents are R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and Drew Barrymore.

