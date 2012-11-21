Life in Photos: Miley Cyrus

By Rebecca Silverstein

On Nov. 23, Disney's No. 1 teen star will no longer be a teen. That's right, Miley Cyrus is turning 20. While we sit and ponder which is crazier -- that Miley will no longer be a teenybopper or that she's just now entering her 20s -- take a look back at the soon-to-be Mrs. Hemsworth's life in the spotlight..

Miley was born Destiny Hope Cyrus in Nashville on Nov. 23, 1992. Her parents -- country singer Billy Ray and Leticia Cyrus -- chose her name because they believed she would achieve great things. But soon, her dad gave her the nickname Miley because she was so smiley as a baby.

