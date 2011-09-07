Outrageous celeb demands: Kanye West, Madonna and more

One of the perks of being a celebrity is being able to make absurd requests that are actually fulfilled. You want a box of just Lucky Charms marshmallows? Done. How about having your food delivered by people dressed in all-purple attire? Sure, why not?! If you think that's crazy, then check out these real celeb demands, starting with Kanye West. TMZ reports that his hotel concert demands include vases that must be cylindrical. Don't call him a square when it comes to his other very specific item requests either: He wants a Genelecs 1031a speaker, Kashi Go Lean cereal, 13 bottles of alcohol that total $3,200 -- and black towels. Keep reading to see more of what the celebs really want -- and get!

