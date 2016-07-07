Michelle Trachtenberg's career evolution

Michelle Trachtenberg started out as a child star but has enjoyed success and longevity in Hollywood over the last three decades. The actress has managed to parlay her Nickelodeon roots into more grown-up television series and films roles, all while honing her acting chops. In honor of her first big break, "Harriet the Spy," celebrating its 20th anniversary on July 10, 2016, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at Michelle's career evolution. Keep reading for more...

