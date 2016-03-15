Rob Kardashian's highs and lows

The past few months have been quite the roller coaster for Rob Kardashian. The formerly reclusive reality TV star was diagnosed with diabetes in December 2015, but thanks to a hot new girlfriend and a major lifestyle overhaul, he's back and better than ever. As dramatic as his recent ups and downs may seem though, they're actually par for the course for Rob, who turns 29 on March 17, 2016. In honor of his birthday, take a look back at the highlights of his life so far -- the good, the bad and the ugly!

RELATED: Celeb weight loss transformations revealed