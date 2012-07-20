Life in Pictures

Selena Gomez Birthday Flashback

By Molly McGonigle

Selena Gomez really is a jack-of-all-trades. She's made her own perfume, been in a slew of high-profile romances, has a clothing line, been the star of a TV show and a handful of movies, and has a pop music career, among other things. We are exhausted just thinking about all that she's accomplished. In honor of Selena's big 20th birthday on July 22, click through to check out some of the most monumental points in her life.

