Selena Gomez tops 100 million Instagram followers and more proof stars are nothing like us

Time for your monthly reminder to prove how much the stars are nothing like the rest of us! While most of us are just excited to get over that 11-likes hump on Instagram, our favorite celebrities rake in likes by the millions -- and have unfathomable numbers of followers! Take Selena Gomez for example: The star recently topped 100 million followers on the platform and is currently sitting pretty as the most-followed person on Instagram with more than 102,000,000 followers. But she's not the only one verifying that normal folks are nothing like the beautiful people in Hollywood! Keep reading to see more ways celebs are a different breed...

RELATED: Selena's highs and lows