Sofia Vergara Turns 40!
By Molly McGonigle
What's not to like about Sofia Vergara? She's funny, she's incredibly sassy, and she's gorgeous to boot. With the success of "Modern Family" and a slew of endorsements under her belt, it really seems as if this Colombian has proved her star power. In honor of Sofia's 40th birthday on July 10 -- and on the heels of breaking news that she just got engaged to beau Nick Loeb -- take a look at some of the most iconic moments from her life so far.
