Year in Review: In Memoriam 2011
By Rebecca Silverstein
In 2011, we said goodbye to icons of every kind: actors, musicians, reality stars, wrestlers, producers and more. Here, we pay tribute to some of those we lost this year.
Amy Winehouse, July 23, age 27: Known for her soulful voice and beehive hairdo, Amy shot to fame in 2006 with her Grammy-winning album "Back to Black." The British songstress was infamous for drug use and her self-destructive lifestyle. She died of accidental alcohol poisoning, or as the coroner deemed it, "death by misadventure."
