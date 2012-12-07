Year in Review: In Memoriam

By Rebecca Silverstein

Actors, musicians, producers, comedians and reality stars -- Hollywood said goodbye to some fond favorites in 2012. Here, we pay tribute to some of those icons we lost this year.

Whitney Houston, Feb. 11, age 48: With hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "How Will I Know," Whitney was one of her generation's biggest and brightest pop stars. But over the years, her three-octave voice was ravaged by drug use. She was found dead in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton after accidentally downing in the bathtub due to chronic cocaine use and heart disease.

