In Memoriam 2010

By Kati Johnston

In 2010 we said farewell to many artists dear to us -- some who entertained us for decades, like Gloria Stuart, Tony Curtis and Lena Horne, and some taken far too young, like Gary Coleman. Here, we pay tribute to those we have lost.

Corey Haim, March 10, age 38: Haim began acting at age 10 in a series of small but notable roles, including "Murphy's Law," and had his breakout role in the coming-of-age film "Lucas" in 1986. Shortly thereafter, he was cast in Joel Schumacher's "The Lost Boys" in 1987, which teamed him with BFF and fellow heartthrob Corey Feldman for the first time. Haim would go on to 15 stints in rehab, and in 2006 staged a mini-comeback on the reality show "The Two Coreys." Yet Haim's life continued its downward spiral, and he was found dead of an overdose in March. After his death, Schumacher said, "Oh, he was just dazzling. ... There was no way in the world that that fantastic 13-year-old kid's life could have turned out the way that it did." Sadly, it did.