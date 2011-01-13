Reality Check for Jan. 13

By Rebecca Silverstein

On "Kourtney & Kim Take New York," we're going to see a whole new side of Kim Kardashian: the single lady! "I'm showing a lot of my dating life, which I've never really done before," she tells People. "I mean you've seen bits and pieces of my relationships before, but you've never really seen me being single and doing whatever I want to do." But what about new beau Kris Humphries? "I met him towards the end of filming the show," she says of the New Jersey Net. But Humphries won't appear in her new series. "I'm having a lot of fun [with him]." So maybe it wasn't the flu or injections that caused her lips to plump up like marshmallows; perhaps it was just a good ol' fashioned smoochfest. (People)

RELATED: Kim and more celebs without makeup