Reality Check for March 15

By Rebecca Silverstein

Now that Brad Womack and Emily Maynard are (supposedly) riding into the sunset together, what happens to "The Bachelor" castoffs Chantal O'Brien and Ashley Hebert? Well, Chantal tells People that she's "in a really good place" now that she's had time to decompress after getting her "heart broken" by Brad. She's even dating a Seattle businessman named Jeff Razore. "I think because of my ["Bachelor"] experience, it's allowed me to be where I am now and be in a relationship," she says. And as for third-place contestant Ashley, we're going to be seeing a whole lot more of her: She's the new "Bachelorette"! (People/MSN TV)

