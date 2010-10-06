Reality Check for Oct. 6
By Drew Mackie
So the big rumor this week is that dressy bessy Rachel Zoe has finally found a tenant for that previously unused space called her womb. But is she really pregnant? The source on the rumor is OK! Magazine, which, as Jezebel has noted, also falsely claimed that Jen Aniston was with child. So we'll see....
