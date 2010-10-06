Reality Check

Reality Check for Oct. 6

Bauer-Griffin 1 / 10

By Drew Mackie

So the big rumor this week is that dressy bessy Rachel Zoe has finally found a tenant for that previously unused space called her womb. But is she really pregnant? The source on the rumor is OK! Magazine, which, as Jezebel has noted, also falsely claimed that Jen Aniston was with child. So we'll see....

RELATED: See Rachel's best and worst dresses

Up NextBabies on the way
Bauer-Griffin 1 / 10

By Drew Mackie

So the big rumor this week is that dressy bessy Rachel Zoe has finally found a tenant for that previously unused space called her womb. But is she really pregnant? The source on the rumor is OK! Magazine, which, as Jezebel has noted, also falsely claimed that Jen Aniston was with child. So we'll see....

RELATED: See Rachel's best and worst dresses

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries