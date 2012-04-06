Religious Celebs

By Drew Mackie

The world's Christians and Jews both celebrate major holidays this weekend, with Easter falling on this Sunday and Passover beginning on Friday. In recognition of these coinciding events, Wonderwall is looking at celebs who actively practice a religion.

Catholicism

Josh Duhamel and Fergie are vocal about their Catholic faith. Fergie, the daughter of two Catholic school teachers, married Josh in a Catholic ceremony in 2009. Today, they're regularly spotted attending church together.

Other Catholic celebs: Nicole Kidman, Patricia Heaton, Mel Gibson