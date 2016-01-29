ICYMI: Rob Kardashian is dating a family nemesis, Tyra Banks is a mom and more news Jan. 24-29

The past week in celeb news saw a film legend pass and some happy baby news announced, but Rob Kardashian really had Hollywood abuzz as it was revealed he'd essentially gone against his famous family by dating a Kardashian nemesis. Rob is now seeing Blac Chyna -- and he's fairly unapologetic about it. He's now reportedly not even welcome in sister Khloe Kardashian's home! Chyna -- one of Kim Kardashian West's former close pals -- is a bit of a thorn in the family's side, as she had a baby with Tyga, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend. She's also BFFs with Kanye West's ex Amber Rose, another Kardashian family nemesis who just this week lashed out at Kanye after he criticized her son in a Twitter rant. Rob is a brave man to cross family lines like this!

