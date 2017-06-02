Romance rumors swirl around Jon Hamm and Kate Beckinsale, plus more news

Sparks fly between Jon Hamm and Kate Beckinsale

In a recent interview with InStyle, Jon Hamm admitted being single "sucks" after having spent 18 years with his ex, Jennifer Westfeldt. If there's any truth to a new report from the New York Post, however, things could be looking up for the former "Mad Men" star. A spy tells the tab sparks were flying between Jon and Kate Beckinsale at a screening of his new film, "Baby Driver" in Los Angeles this week. "They were flirting and he kept going back to her all night," said the snitch. "It was like he couldn't leave her. She had a friend with her, but they were kind of ignoring her and just talking to each other. He was leaning in to talk ... [Kate] was laughing and giggling." Jon split from Jennifer in 2015, while Kate responded to Len Wiseman's petition for divorce in April.

