Rumor Patrol for March 18

By Michelle Lanz

It is often difficult to tell which celebrity rumors are true, false or just partially true and false. With blogs and gossip rags citing mysterious "sources" who are "close" to so-and-so, how are we supposed to know whether these people are real or made up? Sometimes all you can do is distill all the information and make an "educated" guess. Click through to see this week's most juicy celebrity rumors and which ones were proved true, false or still remain unconfirmed.

Rumor: Kate Winslet and John Mayer have been secretly dating.

Status: False

The Dirt: This juicy would-be love match was first reported by Star magazine, which claimed the pair got flirty during a recent party in Manhattan. Gossip Cop shot back with a statement from a representative for Kate saying the claims are false and that Kate and John have never even met. Now, PR flacks have been known to lie to protect their clients, but in this case I'd say the truth leans more toward Gossip Cop and away from the uncredited report by Star.