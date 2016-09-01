Salma Hayek shows off her 49-year-old bikini bod, plus more news

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz call it quits

It's over! Page Six is reporting that Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz have officially called it quits, after dating on and off since 2014. The young couple spent the summer together in Los Angeles, but now that their relationship has come to an end the outlet reports that Brooklyn has headed back to his native London. For her part, Chloe was spotted solo at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.