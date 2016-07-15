Scott Eastwood gets cozy with Adriana Lima in NYC, plus more news

Scott Eastwood cozies up to Adriana Lima in NYC

New couple alert? Things reportedly got hot in the city for Scott Eastwood and Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima when the pair joined friends at Catch NYC in New York's Meatpacking District on July 13. "The two were close and affectionate throughout the night," a source dished to Us Weekly, adding that while no smooches were shared in the restaurant, Scott and Adriana "were always right next to each other and laughing at each other's … flirty jokes and Scott had his arm around her every chance he could." And no wonder: Scott seems to have had his eye on Adriana since at least January, when the "Suicide Squad" actor shared an Instagram group pic from an event in Geneva, Switzerland that he captioned, "You notice anything different about this photo? I'm the only guy looking left. Must've been looking at @adrianalima while the camera guys were yelling at me to look right." Of course, given the choice between looking at some screaming paparazzi or a Brazilian supermodel, we'd probably go with Adriana, too.

