Selena Gomez reportedly changed her number so Justin Bieber couldn't reach her, plus more news

Selena Gomez is done with Justin Bieber (again). She recently changed her phone number, a source tells Us Weekly, and asked friends not to share her new info with her ex. The insider says Selena's move stems from the nasty back-and-forth she and Justin engaged in on social media regarding his posts of photos with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. "She lost it," says the source. "She can be fragile emotionally and Justin is a major factor." The singer recently announced she was backing out of the spotlight for a while to deal with anxiety, depression and panic attacks caused by Lupus and that she planned to focus on her health for the foreseeable future.

