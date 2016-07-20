Selena Gomez's social media posts are worth a crazy amount of money, plus more news

Leslie Jones jokes about whooping Justin Bieber

Leslie Jones ain't afraid of no … Bieber. When the "Ghostbusters" star stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" this week, a caller asked if there was a celebrity she'd like to bump into some time so she could "call them out." Turns out there are actually two. "Justin Bieber," she said with a smile, according to the Daily Mail. "I wanna whoop him. I wanna discipline him. I think he needs to be disciplined." Given her history with "Saturday Night Live," she was then asked if Kanye West, aka Yeezus of "SNL" tantrum infamy, might not be a better option. " I would do it to Kanye," said Leslie, "but Kanye might stab me." Fair enough.

