Sharon Osbourne says she and Ozzy can't imagine life without each other, plus more news

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne can't live without each other

After learning of Ozzy Osbourne's recent infidelity, Sharon Osbourne said she "had a breakdown" due to severe depression. Now, she's speaking out about the disease in an effort to make it a less guarded subject among those who suffer from it. She's also realized that Ozzy is her true love in spite of their problems. "It's got such a stigma to it, and so many people are actually embarrassed to say they have a problem," she told Natalie Morales this week. "... it's so common, so many people suffer, it's nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about," adding, "It was Ozzy that actually got me to the hospital. I honestly don't remember any of that time." Things are looking up lately for Sharon, though. Asked about her relationship with her husband, with whom she reunited following a very public split, "We're working it out," Sharon said. "I can't imagine life without him and he can't imagine life without me."

