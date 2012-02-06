Shocking Celebrity Couples

By Drew Mackie

You think you know the romantic ups and downs of all your favorite celebrities? Not so fast -- every worthwhile star has a random A-Lister or two in their romantic pasts. Click through to learn what exes these celebs are hiding.

Sofia Vergara

It's easy for Americans to imagine that Vergara simply didn't exist before "Modern Family" introduced her to the English-speaking world. But she did exist before, and she even dated one of Hollywood's most famous actors during this period.

BING: What Hollywood icon did she date?

FIND: See photos of them together

SEARCH: Who is Sofia dating now?