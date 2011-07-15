Shocking Celebrity Splits!

Some celeb breakups you can see coming from a mile away, while others seem to come out of nowhere. Let's take a look at celeb couples whose romances ended without any warning signs, starting with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The actress pulled the plug on her two year marriage -- after being together for 12 years! -- citing irreconcilable differences. TMZ claims that Angelina Jolie wasn't happy with the way Brad Pitt was parenting their six children and wants full custody of their children. Keep reading to see more surprising splits ...

