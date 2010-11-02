Celebritweets: Election 2010 Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

Have you voted today? If not, what are you waiting for?! Sure, it's not the presidential election, the big showdown, but the midterm elections are just as important. Even celebs know that. Want proof? Stars like Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and more are taking to Twitter to get out the vote. Keep clicking to see what they're saying!

"I filled out my absentee ballot -wish I got the 'I voted' sticker. Post pix of yours so I can live vicariously through u" -- Jessica Alba, who gets to be one of the "have nots" for once. How about them apples, Alba?

