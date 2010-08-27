Celebs on Social Media

Celebritweets: Emmy Edition

Invision/AP 1 / 8

By Molly McGonigle

The Emmys, aka the Super Bowl for TV nerds is happening this Sunday. And this, of course, means lots of glamorous outfits, glitzy parties and, obvs, lots of excited tweets from TV's brightest stars. Click through to see what your fave TV celebs are tweeting.

"Yahooooooo!!!! Sooooooo happpppyyyyy!!! We won another Emmy!!!!! 2 for 2," --Jimmy Fallon, who is so happy with his Emmy host duties and wins that he took his excitement out on the Emmy's red carpet

Up NextNanny Overload?
Invision/AP 1 / 8

By Molly McGonigle

The Emmys, aka the Super Bowl for TV nerds is happening this Sunday. And this, of course, means lots of glamorous outfits, glitzy parties and, obvs, lots of excited tweets from TV's brightest stars. Click through to see what your fave TV celebs are tweeting.

"Yahooooooo!!!! Sooooooo happpppyyyyy!!! We won another Emmy!!!!! 2 for 2," --Jimmy Fallon, who is so happy with his Emmy host duties and wins that he took his excitement out on the Emmy's red carpet

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries