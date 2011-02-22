Celebritweets: 2011 Oscars Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

The Oscars are like Hollywood's Super Bowl -- the main event of the year. So it's no surprise that that's what's been on everyone's mind -- and Twitter feeds -- recently. Keep clicking to see what everyone from James Franco to Justin Bieber has been saying about this year's nominees, show and more.

"they pulled this from the oscar show. damn it." -- James Franco, referring to his doing a cover of Cher's "You Haven't Seen The Last of Me" from "Burlesque" in drag during the Oscars telecast. Something tells us we haven't seen the last of James's crazy ideas for hosting bits though.

