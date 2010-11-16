Celebritweets: Tweeting Beauty

By Drew Mackie

How much beauty can you cram into 140 characters or less? Get your answer by checking out these recent one-liners by celebs who weighed in on the world of glamour via Twitter.

"Can we talk break outs? I thought zits were gonna stop in my 30's. Sheesh! I feel like Deej when she got one for the Christmas play" -- Candace Cameron, on the irony of still coping with the same problems she once did on "Full House"

