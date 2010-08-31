Celebritweets: You're So Vain Edition

By Michelle Lanz

Ah, TwitPics. They allow us to peek into the lives of the rich and famous. They also allow said rich and famous to indulge their narcissistic tendencies even further. Click through to see some of the latest vain celebrity self-TwitPics, and make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN on Twitter!

"Guess who? survey says.... @snoopdogg" -- Ashton Kutcher, who ups his cool quotient by getting Snoop to sport a kitty cat hat