Celebs React to Dick Clark's Passing

The entertainment world was saddened to hear of Dick Clark's death at age 82 on April 18, 2012, and as per usual, they took to Twitter to show their appreciation of the famed TV producer and "New Year's Rockin' Eve" host.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Dick Clark. He has truly been one of the greatest influences in my life. My thoughts and prayers are with his family." --Ryan Seacrest