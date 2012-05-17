Celebs on Social Media

Celebs React to Donna Summer's Passing

Retna Ltd. 1 / 26

By Rebecca Silverstein

Music lost another legend this morning when Donna Summer died at age 63 following a battle with cancer. Naturally, fellow celebs have lit up the Twitterverse with sweet message for the Queen of Disco. Click through to see what they said.

RELATED: In memoriam: Donna Summer

Up NextRoyal Bartender
Retna Ltd. 1 / 26

By Rebecca Silverstein

Music lost another legend this morning when Donna Summer died at age 63 following a battle with cancer. Naturally, fellow celebs have lit up the Twitterverse with sweet message for the Queen of Disco. Click through to see what they said.

RELATED: In memoriam: Donna Summer

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries