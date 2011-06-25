Celebs on Social Media

New York State of Mind: Stars Celebrate Passage of Gay Marriage Bill

By Kat Giantis

New Yorkers erupted in cheers Friday night when the State Senate passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law. But they weren't the only ones celebrating. Many a celebrity took to Twitter to share their joy over the marriage-equality bill, including Lady Gaga, who rhapsodized, "I can't stop crying. We did it kids. The revolution is ours to fight for love, justice+equality. Rejoice NY, and propose. We did it!!!"

Who else expressed their happiness in 140 characters or less? Click on to find out …

