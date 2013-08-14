Reality stars react to the passing of Gia Allemand
In light of the news that "Bachelor" contestant Gia Allemand has passed away, many reality stars have taken to Twitter to express their deepest sympathies. Click through to see everyone remembering this former reality TV star.
In light of the news that "Bachelor" contestant Gia Allemand has passed away, many reality stars have taken to Twitter to express their deepest sympathies. Click through to see everyone remembering this former reality TV star.