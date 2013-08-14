Celebs on Social Media

Reality stars react to the passing of Gia Allemand

Getty Images 1 / 14

In light of the news that "Bachelor" contestant Gia Allemand has passed away, many reality stars have taken to Twitter to express their deepest sympathies. Click through to see everyone remembering this former reality TV star.

RELATED: Click here to find out what happened to Gia

Up NextNew Look
Getty Images 1 / 14

In light of the news that "Bachelor" contestant Gia Allemand has passed away, many reality stars have taken to Twitter to express their deepest sympathies. Click through to see everyone remembering this former reality TV star.

RELATED: Click here to find out what happened to Gia

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries