Snooki, Joan Rivers, B.J. Novak and more react to Kimye's baby name

By Lauren Weetman and Katie Mathewson

North West -- direction or name? Now that Kimye has given their daughter this unique moniker (and the baby will go by Nori, for short), celebrities all over Twitter have been speaking out, either in defense of the newborn girl's name -- or expressing doubts about it. Needless to say, some opinions are stronger than others (looking at you, Kat Dennings!). Click to find out who tweeted about #NorthWest ...

"People are SO mean, I think North West is fab, Kimye." --Snooki