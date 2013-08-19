Stars react to the passing of Lee Thompson Young

Lee Thompson Young death

By Katie Mathewson

Tragically, on Monday, Aug. 19, Lee Thompson Young was found dead after reportedly took his life. The talented 29-year-old actor was best known for his starring role on Disney's "The Famous Jett Jackson." After learning of his passing, celebs took to Twitter to remember their friend and to say goodbye.

"Very very sad to hear about Lee Thompson Young. He was always very kind, and such a light." --Solange Knowles