Twitter Reactions: Gay Marriage Ban Lifted
The gay marriage ban in California, aka Proposition 8, has been lifted as the judge on the case deemed the proposition unconstitutional. As California is the home to many celebs -- gay, straight or otherwise -- stars have rejoiced in this decision, regardless of their orientation. Take a look and see who's tweeting.
"This just in: Equality Won!" --Ellen DeGeneres
