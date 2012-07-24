Star Slipups: Forgiven & Forgotten?

By Rebecca Silverstein

As glamorous as their lives may be, celebs aren't perfect. In fact, they're far from it. But even when they err, the public often forgives their mistakes and lets them make full comebacks. Take Charlie Sheen, for instance. Even after all his bad behavior, he's back on television. From Charlie's crazy antics to Kim Kardashian's publicity-stunt marriage, click through and tell us whether you have forgiven and forgotten your favorite stars' famous slipups.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie thought he was "winning" in 2011. In actuality, the one-time highest-paid actor on TV was canned from "Two and a Half Men" thanks to his destructive lifestyle. The whole world watched Charlie's downward spiral, during which he lived with multiple "goddesses" and spouted insanity about being a "warlock" with "tiger blood and Adonis DNA." Over time, Charlie has cleaned up his act and become less manic. He even has a new gig, starring on FX's "Anger Management." But are you buying his managed image?