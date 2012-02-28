Stars & Skivvies

By Chris Gardner

It's hard to believe that hunky heartthrob Antonio Sabato Jr. is 40, but it's true. We even checked his official website, where we found a rather startling statement in Sabato's official bio, which claims that the actor appeared in "the most successful Calvin Klein underwear campaign in the company's history." Yes, he looked smokin' hot in those boxer briefs, but that was in 1996, and there have been loads of celebs since who've almost taken it all off.

Instead of pouring over sales records, we decided to catalog his nearly naked success by compiling our own countdown of the hottest celeb underwear campaigns. So open a window and pour yourself a glass of water, because it's about to get very hot in here...

20. Antonio Sabato Jr. for Calvin Klein

Sabato Jr.'s Calvin Klein campaign included a shoot by legendary photographer Herb Ritts and a 90-foot billboard in Times Square, but what people really remember is that smoky stare and those chiseled abs, which helped cement the former soap star's status as a bona fide sexy symbol.