Stars Are Nothing Like Us 2013

By Wonderwall Editors

Some celebrities carefully cultivate their everyman images. Others, not so much! Keep reading for all the proof you need from 2013 that stars are nothing like us.

Their handlers wipe down their shower stalls before they bathe

According to Life & Style magazine, after Gwyneth Paltrow hits the gym, she makes someone wipe her shower stall completely dry before she indulges in a post-workout rinse. "She refuses to touch what she calls 'somebody else's shower water,'" an inside source tells the gossip rag. But that's not where the Goop Master's diva demands end. She also apparently refuses to use toilet paper touched by lowly commoners: "[She] demands an unopened package," says the source. "It's nuts." No kidding! We're surprised Gwyneth exercises outside of her castle at all.