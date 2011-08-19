RiRi's $23K Mane and More Star Oddities

By Rebecca Silverstein

They pay their hairdresser $23,000 a week

Rihanna's outrageous hair keeps her in the headlines week after week, but how much is that coverage worth? How about $23,000? According to Daily Mail, that's how much she pays top celebrity stylist hairstylist, Ursula Stephen... per week. (That's $3,300 a day!) Fortunately for RiRi, the money's not coming out of her pocket -- her management foots the bill.

RELATED: Get the story behind RiRi's tat