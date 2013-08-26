Rihanna actually pulls off a mullet, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

rihanna mullet

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Yes, celebrities are human beings and therefore share the same genetic makeup as the rest of us. But sometimes it seems like that's where the similarities end. Keep reading for a few examples of how stars are absolutely nothing like us.

They look hot with a mullet -- seriously, who looks hot with a mullet?

We're adding this one to the list of reasons why we're jealous of Rihanna. The singer -- who changes hairstyles at the drop of a hat -- posted this photo of herself in an NYC McDonald's on Aug. 18, and while we can't exactly see Rihanna's face, we can see the mullet developing at the back of her head. Somehow against all logic, Rihanna still looks incredible. We haven't seen someone pull off this style so well since Uncle Jesse in "Full House." And that was in the late '80s.