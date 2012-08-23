Christina Hendricks's $24,000 Purse, Plus More Star Extravagances

By Michelle Lanz

Celebrities may appear human, but there's plenty of evidence -- fame, fortune, influence -- that indicates otherwise. In case you're not convinced, here are just a few ways celebrities are nothing like us.

They carry $24,000 purses

When you have a LOT of money, you can't just carry any old purse. You need something special to hold all of your special celebrity items. Take Christina Hendricks, for instance. Here she is carrying her nearly $24,000 alligator-skin purse paired with a casual denim shirt and jeans. If this whole being a famous actress thing doesn't work out, she can sell that bag and pay rent for a year.