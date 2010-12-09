Stars Are Nothing Like Us for Dec. 9

By Drew Mackie

They Get Not One But Eight Statues at Madame Tussauds

It's long been an indicator of true star status when someone gets his or her likeness on a wax mannequin at Madame Tussauds. What, then, should we make of the unveiling of Lady Gaga's eight waxy doppelgangers at the famous wax museum? Tussauds reportedly spent $2.4 million on the Gaga statues, each of which showcases one of the singer's crazypants outfits, and the eight will be deployed to Tussauds locations all over the world. (People Style Watch)

RELATED: See the worst celeb fashion flubs of 2010