Gwyneth's $1K Baby Gift, Plus More Star Oddities

By Rebecca Silverstein

Celebrities might as well be a completely different species from us regular folk. Why? Because they lead entirely separate lives. Keep reading and you'll see what we mean.

They buy their friends $979 strollers.

If Beyonce didn't consider Gwyneth Paltrow her very best friend before, then she definitely does now. Upon the birth of B's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Gwyneth bought the singer a luxurious Bugaboo Cameleon stroller, which retails for $979! No doubt little Blue will be riding in style. (Us Weekly)