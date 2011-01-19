Stars Are Nothing Like Us for Jan. 19

By Rebecca Silverstein

They own 3,000 guitars

Keith Richards has quite a few guitars -- a total of 3,000. But the Rolling Stones ax man says most of them are just collector's items. In fact, he only ever plays 15 of them onstage or in the studio. The rest are sitting pretty in a warehouse. "The storage costs me more than they're worth," he tells BBC Radio 2. (Contact Music)

