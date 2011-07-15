Stars Are Nothing Like Us

Beyonce Buys Pizza for the Masses and More Tales of Celeb Extravagance

WireImage 1 / 12

By Drew Mackie

Don't believe the publicity that states otherwise: Celebs lead far fancier lifestyles than you or I do. Want proof? Read on.

They Throw Pizza Parties... for Hundreds of Strangers.

When around 500 people eagerly lined up in London to see Beyonce perform, they had to arrive pretty darn early to score decent seats. Beyonce repaid the fans' enthusiasm with pizza -- 200 pizzas, precisely -- which both fed the masses and dwarfed any pizza party thrown by normal folk ever. (Contact Music)

Up NextCannes Film Festival
WireImage 1 / 12

By Drew Mackie

Don't believe the publicity that states otherwise: Celebs lead far fancier lifestyles than you or I do. Want proof? Read on.

They Throw Pizza Parties... for Hundreds of Strangers.

When around 500 people eagerly lined up in London to see Beyonce perform, they had to arrive pretty darn early to score decent seats. Beyonce repaid the fans' enthusiasm with pizza -- 200 pizzas, precisely -- which both fed the masses and dwarfed any pizza party thrown by normal folk ever. (Contact Music)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries